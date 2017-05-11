WORLD
Wall collapse kills at least 26 at Indian wedding
Around 27 people injured at the party, where hundreds were in attendance, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan state.
Wall or building collapses are common in India as construction is not closely regulated. More than ten construction workers were killed when a warehouse in Chennai caved in on July 6, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2017

A building wall collapsed on guests at a wedding in western India, killing at least 26 people, police said Thursday.

The hundreds of guests were having dinner or assembling on the outdoor lawns when a strong dust storm blew into the area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan state Wednesday night, forcing people on the lawns to go indoors.

Then the 80-feet-long (32-meters-long) wall caved in on people inside the wedding hall, Bharatpur District Magistrate N K Gupta told reporters.

"The wall and a tin shed attached to it at the marriage venue collapsed due to the storm," local police officer Anil Tank said. Around 27 people were injured, some of whom were hospitalised, according to Tank.

The Bharatpur region is nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of New Delhi.

A power outage hampered rescue work. It wasn't confirmed if the dust storm was a factor in the collapse.

Building collapses are common in India, where high demand for housing and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorised extra floors.

In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country's worst building collapse in decades.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
