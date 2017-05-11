A day after US President Donald Trump sacked Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, protesters gathered in Washington DC, Chicago and other cities calling for an independent investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Comey's ouster shocked Washington, especially as the FBI director had been accused by some critics of delivering the presidency to Trump when, less than two weeks before the November 8 vote, he weighed in on an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

At the time, Trump welcomed Comey's intervention.

"I think it's the biggest story since Watergate," he said. "I think this changes everything.

On Tuesday he turned that accusation on its head when he fired Comey, in effect over the FBI's handling of the same investigation.

Trump's letter ending Comey's tenure as the nation's chief of police said his sacking was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. The president said he was acting on the advice of the justice department, which said Comey had tainted the FBI through his handling of the Clinton email investigation.

TRTWorld'sAzadeh Ansari has more from Washington DC.