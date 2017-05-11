Ride-hailing app Uber may be a pioneer in its field but at heart it is an ordinary taxi company and should be regulated as such, a top EU lawyer said Thursday.

Uber claims it is a service provider, connecting riders with freelance drivers directly and much more cheaply than traditional cab companies.

It has run into huge opposition from critics and competitors who say this allows it to dodge costly regulation such as licencing requirements for drivers and vehicles.

In an opinion on a case brought by a taxi drivers association in the Spanish city of Barcelona, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said San Francisco-based Uber should be treated as a traditional taxi company.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport," Szpunar said in an ECJ statement.

"Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorisations under national law," he said.

The ECJ's advocate generals are senior lawyers whose opinion the EU's top court very often follows when it comes to a final ruling.