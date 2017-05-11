Thousands of angry passengers who were stranded at Lisbon's international airport after a refuelling system failure on Wednesday were finally able to travel on Thursday.

The passengers, as a result, had to sleep on the floor and on luggage belts.

Portugal's ANA airport management company said the refuelling system resumed its normal operation soon after midnight, allowing planes to take off after 64 flight cancellations and 322 delays.

The airport timetable still showed delays on most flights early on Thursday afternoon, but most did not exceed an hour. ANA said the airport had resumed normal operations.