South African protesters demanding better housing clashed with police in Johannesburg townships for the fourth straight day on Thursday.

Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Ennerdale township, south of the economic capital, after residents blocked roads with rocks and burnt tyres.

Some schools and businesses were closed due to the protests which ratcheted up pressure on President Jacob Zuma's government.

The government urged residents to stop the violence, intimidation and looting while pushing forward their demands.

"The law will reign at the end of the day," Police Minister Fikile Mbalula told news provider, Eyewitness News.

"What does a protest for housing got to do with people closing down shops and looting shops? It's got nothing to do with that...its criminality."

South Africa has been hit by service delivery protests over the past few years with residents demanding water, electricity, housing and jobs at a time the government is faced with weak economic growth.

The latest bout of protests kicked off in Ennerdale and nearby Eldorado Park townships on Monday.

On Wednesday, residents of a shantytown west of Pretoria, held demonstrations demanding electricity be installed in their homes.

The area was tense but calm on Thursday.