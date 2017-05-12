China is preparing to host a two-day event to formally kick off what could be the world's largest infrastructure project. The endeavour is estimated to be worth close to a trillion dollars.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in 2013.

The plan is expected to see ports, railways and roads boost China's trade in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The aim is to revive, modernise and expand the ancient Silk Road trade routes through the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.