Snap's shares tumbled 23 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday to wipe some $6 billion from its market value, a humbling reversal for the company after its red-hot March initial public offering, the biggest for a US tech company since Facebook Inc in 2012.

Revenue for the first three months of 2017 stood at nearly $150 million. This is three times what it was at the same time last year but with a sharp decline from the previous quarter.

It's not unusual for tech startups to post many years of losses as they build market share and recoup their initial investments.

Some analysts point to a weakness in Snap Inc's business model. It tries to make money by selling advertising space targeting its main user base, 18- to 34-year-olds, while Snap's main competitors, Facebook and Google, have a much broader range of users, and thus attract many advertisers.

Snap says it isn't planning Facebook's kind of global dominance but wants to target developed markets with fast mobile broadband.