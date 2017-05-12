US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis voiced strong support for Turkey's fight against the PKK terror group after talks with Turkey's prime minister on Thursday. Mattis was speaking after Ankara voiced its strong opposition to a US decision to arm in Syria the YPG, which Turkey considers an extension of the PKK.

Mattis said he was optimistic that Washington and Ankara would work through tensions. Mattis was speaking in London after a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. He described their talks as "honest, transparent and helpful."

It was the highest level talks between the two nations since Washington on Tuesday announced plans to back the YPG in an assault to retake from Daesh the northern city of Raqqa, the de-facto capital of the terror group in Syria.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a Turkish, US and EU-listed terrorist group which has been fighting an on-and-off war with the Turkish state since 1984.

"We agree 100 percent with Turkey's concern about PKK ... and we support Turkey in its fight against PKK as a fellow NATO member," Mattis said.