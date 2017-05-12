Senior tribal, military and political leaders in Yemen have formed a new council that seeks the secession of southern Yemen, one week after mass protests in the streets of Aden, according to the former governor of Aden Aidaroos al-Zubaidi.

Al-Zubaidi made his announcement in a televised address in front of the flag of the former nation of South Yemen, whose forces were defeated by the north in 1994 and brought into a reunified country.

He said the new body would continue to cooperate with the coalition and foreign powers to combat what he called Iranian influence and terrorism.

But Saudi Arabia and its key ally the United Arab Emirates, despite arming and funding southern troops during the war, do not back secession and say they fight for a unified Yemen. The southern part of Yemen has most of the country's oil.

Many southerners feel that officials in the north have exploited their resources and cut them off from jobs and influence.

War broke out two years ago between forces aligned to the Saudi-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Large parts of the country are now under the control of the rebel forces. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far.

The new announcement will likely worsen the division, as it effectively is trying to re-establish the former Southern Yemen state with Aden as the capital.