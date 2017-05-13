WORLD
Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria. Italy and Portugal had been the bookmakers' favourite for the 62nd edition of the competition.
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling," Sobral said after the winner was announced.

Italy and Portugal had been the bookmakers' favourites going into the 62nd edition of the Eurovision contest, which was hosted in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

This is the first time Portugal won since it first entered the contest in 1964. After being announced as the winner, Sobral performed the song once again, this time in duet with his sister.

The commentator on the Portuguese state broadcaster RTP shouted "we have, we have won, this is amazing, it is absolutely incredible."

SOURCE:Reuters
