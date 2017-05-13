WORLD
Macron to be sworn in as French president on Sunday
Centrist Emmanuel Macron is on his way to become France's youngest president. He blew apart the traditional political boundaries of French politics last week when he won the presidency under the banner of his own one-year-old party.
Macron wants to strengthen the EU and the eurozone in deeper ways than any major leader in Europe has dared in a generation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in on Sunday at the Elysee Palace, taking over power from Socialist president Francois Hollande.

Macron, the 39-year-old former investment banker, defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election last week.

He will become the country's youngest leader since Napoleon, though he has never before held elected office.

The centrist blew apart the traditional political boundaries of French politics when he won the presidency under the banner of his own one-year-old Republic on the Move (REM) party.

TRT World's Zeina Awad reports from Paris.

Promises and challenges

Macron wants to strengthen the EU and the eurozone in deeper ways than any major leader in Europe has dared in a generation.

His promises include a plan to set up a separate budget for the 19 countries that use the common currency.

He also proposes giving the Eurozone its own parliament and finance minister.

His party sees itself as a bottom-up organisation with local committees organising dinners and discussion groups.

REM has made a virtue of its independence but also promised to field candidates in every constituency with half of them political outsiders

On Thursday, Macron named 428 people, around half of whom had never held elected office before, to stand for REM in France's 577 constituencies.

Macron's main task now is to try to secure enough seats for REM in the June 11 and 18 parliamentary elections to give him a majority to push through a set of business-friendly economic reforms.

And while Macron is officially France's youngest president - he'll soon be facing the task of solving some of France's oldest and most divisive problems.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
