TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey
Authorities say the bus was carrying mostly women and children who were on a trip from Izmir to the resort town of Marmaris.
Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey
The highway was closed to traffic as rescue crews continued their efforts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

At least 23 people were killed on Saturday and 11 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris in the Mugla province, the provincial governor Amir Cicek said.

The accident took place in the famous and daunting Sakar Pass. Break failure is likely to be cause of the accident, Mugla's deputy governor Kamil Koten said.

Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.

RECOMMENDED

Ambulances, firefighters and crews from the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the accident scene.

The minibus was carrying passengers, mostly women and children, for a weekend trip organised for Mothers' Day from the western city of Izmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran