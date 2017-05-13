Weary of the modern-day "global disorder" of politics and conflicts? The 57th Biennale art festival promises to lift the spirits of those frazzled by everything from Brexit to global warming.

"Viva Arte Viva," which opens Saturday in Venice, is "a passionate outcry for art" in a world "full of conflicts and shocks," curator Christine Macel said ahead of the opening.

Macel, chief curator of the Pompidou Center in Paris, placed an emphasis on rediscovering great artists who may have been overlooked, rather than blowing the trumpets of rising stars.

"The Biennale challenge is to give as global a picture as possible of the artistic situation" across the world, she told AFP.