CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Millennia-old mummies in Yemen could face destruction
The continuing conflict in Yemen threatens a collection of millennia-old mummies which are preserved at Sanaa University.
Millennia-old mummies in Yemen could face destruction
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Yemen's war has claimed thousands of lives and pushed millions of people to the brink of famine.

The country has remained in turmoil since September 2014 when the Houthis and their allies overran capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, forcing Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to temporarily flee to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive military campaign with the aim of reversing Houthi military gains and restoring Hadi's embattled government.

The continuing conflict now threatens a unique part of the country's ancient history.

RECOMMENDED

A collection of millennia-old mummies at Sanaa University in the capital Sanaa could face destruction due to a lack of proper maintenance.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC