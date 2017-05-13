Pope Francis called for harmony "among all people" on Friday after arriving at Portugal's holy site of Fatima where he was greeted by thousands of pilgrims gathered to mark 100 years since child shepherds had visions of the Virgin Mary.

During his visit, he prayed for an end to wars he said were lacerating the world and urged the faithful to "tear down all walls" to spread justice and peace.

The main purpose of the trip to the central Portuguese town, which receives around 7 million people a year, is a huge open-air Mass on Saturday to declare two of the children saints.

Paul Ames, who is following the story for TRT World, explains the significance of the visit.

Three prophecies

Fatima has become a major holy site since the Virgin is said to have appeared in 1917 to Jacinta, seven, Francisco, nine, and their cousin Lucia, 10.