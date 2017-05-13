WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mutinying soldiers seal off access to Ivory Coast's second city
Soldiers in the Ivory Coast went a step further in their protest over a pay dispute, blocking roads leading north and south out of the city, fired their weapons in the air and patrolled the streets in stolen cars.
Mutinying soldiers seal off access to Ivory Coast's second city
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city Bouake on Saturday, soldiers and residents said.

Protests over a pay dispute stretched into a second day in the country despite government warnings of harsh punishments.

The revolt began in Bouake early on Friday before spreading quickly, following a pattern similar to a mutiny in January by the same group that paralysed parts of the West African state and marred its image as a post-war success story.

Mutinying soldiers in Bouake went a step further on Saturday, blocking roads leading north and south out of the city.

RECOMMENDED

"We do not want to negotiate with anyone," said Sergeant Seydou Kone, one of the leaders of the uprising. "We're also ready to fight if we are attacked. We have nothing to lose."

Bouake residents said shops remained closed as soldiers, many of them wearing balaclavas, fired their weapons in the air and patrolled the streets in stolen cars.

Kone said the mutineers were also active in the commercial capital Abidjan and the towns of Korhogo, Daloa, Man and Bondoukou. A Korhogo resident confirmed gunfire there and said access to the main military camp had been blocked.

On Friday, Military Chief of Staff General Sekou Toure threatened the soldiers with "severe disciplinary sanctions" if they did not end the revolt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC