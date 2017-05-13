BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK's health system recovers from cyber attack
Home Secretary Amber Rudd says 97 percent of the UK's health service terminals were now "working as normal" after Friday's ransomware attack.
UK's health system recovers from cyber attack
A woman points to the website of UK's National Health Service (NHS): East and North Hertfordshire notifying users of a problem in its network, in London on May 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Saturday said that British health system is recovering from the disruption caused by a global cyber attack.

Rudd said 97 percent of the trusts of National Health Service (NHS) were now "working as normal".

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the crisis response committee, or COBRA, Rudd said 48 of 248 health service trusts in the UK had been impacted by Friday's attack.

Now all except six health service trusts were now functioning normally, she added.

TRT World's Sarah Firth reports.

"The response has in fact been very good. We think we have the right preparedness in place and also the right plans going forward over the next few days to ensure that we limit its impact going forward."

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, Rudd said the government did not know who was behind the attack, which also hit some UK companies.

Hundreds of thousands of computers were affected after the global cyber attacks hit at least 99 countries on Friday.

The attackers exploited hacking tools believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency.

The extortion attacks, which were carried out with a version of WannaCry ransomware, locked computers and held users' files for ransom.

European Union's law enforcement agency Europol described the attack as unprecedented in terms of its scale.

The attacks will "require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits", the agency said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran