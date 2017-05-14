WORLD
Trump pledges to move quickly to name new FBI director
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has interviewed candidates to replace FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Trump earlier this week.
US President Donald Trump arrives from Andrew's Air Force Base aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington in Washington US, May 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

President Donald Trump has said it's possible he could pick a new FBI director as early as next week.

Speaking on Air Force One before departing for Lynchburg, Virginia, where he delivered a commencement address, Trump told reporters he might even be able to make his decision on who should succeed James Comey to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation before he leaves on his first foreign trip on Friday.

"Even that is possible," the US president said.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has interviewed candidates to replace FBI director James Comey. He was sacked by Trump earlier this week.

Comey's dismissal sparked a political firestorm, because the former FBI chief had been investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
