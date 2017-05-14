At least three people were killed and ten more were injured when a train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night and ripped through a house, authorities said.

The train carrying 70 passengers was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro, some 37 km (23 miles) away. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

One carriage crashed into the ground floor of a two-storey house while others toppled onto their sides, their windows smashed.

The driver was in critical condition, according to the company operating the train said.

"Death came calling," the Athens News Agency quoted Yorgos Mylonas, a local resident, as saying. "I heard a strange noise and then I saw the train approaching and ramming into my neighbour's house," he said.