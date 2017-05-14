WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least three killed after train derails in Greece
The train carrying 70 passengers and five crew was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro
At least three killed after train derails in Greece
A derailed train carriage is seen toppled in the town of Adendro in northern Greece, May 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

At least three people were killed and ten more were injured when a train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night and ripped through a house, authorities said.

The train carrying 70 passengers was heading from Athens to the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki when it derailed in the town of Adendro, some 37 km (23 miles) away. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

One carriage crashed into the ground floor of a two-storey house while others toppled onto their sides, their windows smashed.

The driver was in critical condition, according to the company operating the train said.

"Death came calling," the Athens News Agency quoted Yorgos Mylonas, a local resident, as saying. "I heard a strange noise and then I saw the train approaching and ramming into my neighbour's house," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Some media said five carriages had derailed.

At least 12 fire trucks were deployed to the area, the fire brigade said, in a rescue operation which lasted into the night.

Rescuers remained in the area throughout the night, making sure no passengers were trapped.

Regional Governor of Central Macedonia region in Greece, Apostolos Tzitzikostas said the accident was "a tragedy" and its cause was under investigation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC