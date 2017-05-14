The unprecedented global cyber attack has hit more than 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, Europol said on Sunday, warning that the situation could escalate when people return to work.

Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said the situation could worsen on Monday as workers return to their offices after the weekend and log on.

"We've never seen anything like this," the head of the European Union's policing agency told Britain's ITV television, calling its reach "unprecedented".

"The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries. Many of those victims will be businesses, including large corporations. We're in the face of an escalating threat," Wainwright said.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.

Cyber security experts say the spread of the virus dubbed WannaCry - "ransomware" which locked up computers in car factories, hospitals, shops and schools in several countries - has slowed, but that any respite might be brief.

Manhunt continues

An international manhunt was well under way for the plotters behind what was being described as the world's biggest-ever computer ransom assault.