Protests continue in crisis-torn Venezuela
Opposition leaders accuse the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro of delaying elections to avoid losing power amid an economic crisis marked by triple-digit inflation and chronic food shortages.
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

People in Venezuela continue to take to the streets against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Over the weekend, protesters have once again marched in the centre of the capital Caracas to denounce what they allege is Maduro's attempt to transform the country into a dictatorship.

Over the past five weeks, demonstrations have claimed the lives of more than 40 people and left hundreds injured.

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports from Caracas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
