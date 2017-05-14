WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls open in Germany's most populous state
Chancellor Angela Merkel's party seeks decisive victory in North Rhine-Westphalia, a bellwether state, against centre-left Social Democratic Party, four months before the national elections.
Polls open in Germany's most populous state
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

Polls opened in Germany's most populous North Rhine-Westphalia state on Sunday to elect a new regional parliament for the sprawling industrial region, which has a large migrant population and has been the bastion of Chancellor Angela Merkel's rival for decades. About 13.1 million eligible voters are expected to cast ballots with Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party hoping to deal a crushing blow to Social Democratic Party (SPD) four months before the national elections. Surveys ahead of the vote show the centre-left SPD running neck-and-neck with Merkel's party, with some even placing the CDU ahead. The surveys were the latest indication that initial enthusiasm for the new SPD leader, Martin Schulz, could be fizzling out, who faces CDU candidateArmin Laschet.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC