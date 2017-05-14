Beijing is holding an international summit on China's new Silk Road plan, dubbed as the Belt and Road Forum, aimed at getting international support to build the world's largest infrastructure project.

While opening the summit on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his ambitious new Silk Road plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade, and called for the abandonment of old models based on rivalry and diplomatic power games.

Xi said that free trade is an important engine for development and the world economy needs new drivers for development.

He added that the new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. The initiative will help China boost its trade, by better-connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trading routes.

The Chinese president also pledged 60 billion yuan ($8.70 billion) in aid to countries and international organisations participating in its new Silk Road plan.

TRT World'sDan Epstein reports from Beijing.

Leaders from more than 20 countries including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are attending the summit.

Speaking at the opening summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that protectionism is a threat to the global economy.