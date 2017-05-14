Jubilant Portugual on Sunday heaped praise on the country's first ever Eurovision song contest victor Salvador Sobral, who suffers from a serious heart condition but triumphed with a melancholy ballad.

"When we are very good, we're the best of the best. Congratulations Salvador Sobral," President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa wrote in a message to the 27-year-old crooner.

The singer returned home on Sunday where he was greeted by thousands at Lisbon airport.

"A page of history has been written in Portuguese this evening at Eurovision. Bravo Salvador! Bravo Portugal," Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.