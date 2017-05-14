North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile, the US, Japan and South Korea said late on Saturday, in an apparent bid to test the South Korea's new president who backs engagement with Pyongyang.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in "strongly condemned" North Korea's latest missile launch as a "reckless provocation," the presidential office said on Sunday.

The launch represented a "clear violation" of UN Security Council resolutions the statement added.

"The president... expressed deep regret over the North's reckless provocation staged only days after the beginning of the new administration in the South," his spokesman said after Moon chaired his first National Security Council meeting as president in response to the missile test.

The missile was launched from a site near the northwestern city of Kusong at around 5:30 am local time Sunday (2030 GMT Saturday) and flew about 700 kilometres (435 miles), according to the South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The South and US are analysing more details about the missile," it said in a statement without elaborating.

"Flight was not consistent with an ICBM"

The US military's Pacific Command said on Saturday that North Korea had fired a missile near Kusong, but added that the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile launch was detected at approximately 10:30 am Hawaii time Saturday (2030 GMT), and landed in the Sea of Japan, a US PACOM spokesperson said in a statement.

"The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile," the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions on North Korea.

"Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea," the White House said in a brief statement.

"The missile impacted "so close to Russian soil -– in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan -– the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased."