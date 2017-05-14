Austria is heading for a snap parliamentary election after the centre-left chancellor Christian Kern said on Sunday the ruling coalition had been shattered by his ambitious young foreign minister, who is poised to take over the main conservative party.

An election will give the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) a good chance of entering national government less than a year after its candidate lost a presidential run-off. The FPO is leading in opinion polls and the two centrist parties that have dominated post-war politics in Austria are now at daggers drawn.

But surveys suggest the conservative People's Party (OVP) would leap from third to first place, and support for the FPO and Kern's Social Democrats would fall, if Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz took over as OVP leader, as he is expected to do.

Forming a government usually requires at least two parties.

"There will definitely ... be an election, I assume in the coming autumn," Kern said in an interview with ORF TV. He had resisted the idea of a snap election, calling for the coalition to keep working until its term ends in more than a year's time.

Star of Austrian politics

Kurz, 30, is a star of Austrian politics who is widely seen as his party's best hope of reviving its fortunes.

The current OVP leader, Reinhold Mitterlehner, announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down, partly because of his inability to stop in-fighting among his ministers.

Kurz said on Friday that he wanted a snap election but that he would only accept the OVP's top job if it came with sweeping powers on issues including staffing. The OVP leadership was due to meet on Sunday at 4 PM (1400 GMT) to pick Mitterlehner's successor.