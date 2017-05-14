Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated as France's youngest ever president on Sunday, saying the country had chosen "hope" and promising to relaunch the flagging European Union.

Macron, a 39-year-old centrist, took the reins of power from Francois Hollande a week after he won a resounding victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a tumultuous election.

After a warm welcome from Hollande at the Elysee Palace amid tight security, the two men held a closed-doors meeting during which Macron was handed the codes to launch France's nuclear arsenal

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

In a moment heavy with symbolism, 64-year-old Hollande, who launched Macron's political career by appointing him first as an advisor and then economy minister, was then driven away from the palace to applause from his staff and the new president.

The former investment banker who had never even contested an election before was then proclaimed president by Laurent Fabius, president of the Constitutional Council.

"In order to be the man of one's country, one must be the man of your time," Fabius told him.

"You are now the man of your time... and by the sovereign choice of the people, you are now, above all ... the man of our country."

In his first speech, Macron said the French people had chosen "hope" and shown a willingness to change in the election.

The new president faces a host of daunting challenges including tackling stubbornly high unemployment, fighting violence and uniting a deeply divided country.

Socialist Hollande's five years in power were plagued by a sluggish economy and bloody terror attacks that killed more than 230 people and he leaves office after a single term.