Erdogan to discuss Syria, Iraq and Gulen's extradition with Trump
The fight against Daesh in Syria and Iraq and extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen are likely to top the agenda of talks between the two leaders this week.
Erdogan is due to meet Trump on May 16. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to discuss the situation in Syria, Iraq and the extradition of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders are due to meet on May 16 in Washington for the first time since Donald Trump took office in January.

One of the major irritants in US-Turkey relations is Washington's decision to arm YPG, a group linked to the PKK, in Syria in its fight against Daesh. Both Washington and Ankara regard PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Both leaders are also likely to discuss operations against Daesh in Iraq as well.

In addition, extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of being behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, is likely to come under discussion.

"There are some documents and information we have prepared, which we will present to him," Erdogan said on Friday.

"In my opinion, the United States of America should not be an incubation center for FETO."

TRT World's Chelsea Carter reports on the upcoming visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
