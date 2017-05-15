WORLD
2 MIN READ
France's Macron appoints conservative Edouard Philippe as PM
Philippe, mayor of the port city Le Havre, is from the the moderate wing of The Republicans party and his appointment is seen as a strategic move by Macron to unite the right and the left in France.
France's Macron appoints conservative Edouard Philippe as PM
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and Emanuel Macron (R), the youngest-ever president of France. May 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

France's newly-inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron named Edouard Philippe as the country's new prime minister in an unusual move of choosing a head of government from outside the president's party.

Philippe, 46, mayor of the port city Le Havre and a close associate of prominent conservative Alain Juppe, is from the moderate wing of The Republicans party.

His appointment was seen as a strategic move by the France's youngest president, a former minister in the outgoing Socialist government who is trying to woo modernisers of all stripes to his new centrist party, La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move or REM). Macron has already attracted dozens of Socialist MPs to his side, triggering a major realignment in French politics that has left the traditional parties floundering.

RECOMMENDED

Like Macron, Philippe is a product of France's elite ENA college for senior public servants and worked for a while in the private sector.

After campaigning for then-prime minister Michel Rocard of the Socialist Party as a youth, Phillipe switched to the right, becoming a close ally of centre-right former prime minister Juppe.

Phillipe's first task will be to help Macron finalise his cabinet choices, to be announced on Tuesday.

France's new president has said he wants a mix of experience and new blood – a balance he has attempted to achieve in his slate of candidates for the June 11 to 18 elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump