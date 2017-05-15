WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians worldwide mark Nakba Day
Nakba Day commemorates the destruction of hundreds of villages in historical Palestine and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of people from their land to make way for the new state of Israel in 1948.
Palestinians worldwide mark Nakba Day
Palestinians annually commemorate the Nakba, which forced most of those expelled into refugee camps that still exist in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

Thousands of Palestinians marched in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to commemorate Nakba Day on Monday.

Nakba, or "day of catastrophe", is officially marked each year on May 15 to commemorate the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

On Monday, Chief Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, demanded an apology from Israel for the expulsion of thousands of Palestinians from their land.

"Our nation marking 69 years of the Nakba, our national catastrophe, is symbolised in our exile and the systematic denial of our rights," said Erekat in a statement.

Erekat also called on Britain to apologise for the Balfour declaration, which in 1917 pledged a Jewish homeland in then-British controlled Palestine.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinians annually commemorate the Nakba, which forced most of those expelled into refugee camps that still exist in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

"We call upon the Israeli government to open all of its 1948 archives and show their own nation the truth of what was done to our people, including its ethnic cleansing policies and the policy of shooting to kill Palestinians that attempted to return home," said Erekat.

This year the day coincides with a hunger strike being held by more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The strike, which began on April 17, was being led by Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian in Israeli detention.

Barghouti called on Palestinians to engage in civil disobedience on Nakba Day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump