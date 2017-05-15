The Japanese electronics giant Toshiba has racked up a massive $8.4 billion loss, the company announced on Monday.

The company, whose US nuclear unit Westinghouse has filed for bankruptcy protection, is reporting a 950 billion yen ($8.4 billion) net loss for the fiscal year that ended in March.

Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. labelled the results released Monday as projections, rather than results, as they had not obtained auditors' approval, but it was in line with what it had said recently.

The loss was about double the 460 billion yen ($4.1 billion) loss racked up in the previous fiscal year.

Toshiba, whose products include computer chips and household appliances, acquired Westinghouse in 2006.

Toshiba's results failed to win auditors' approval from the previous quarter, after questions were raised over the acquisition of US nuclear construction company CB&I; Stone and Webster.

Westinghouse was a mistake

Its president, Satoshi Tsunakawa, has recently said the strategy based on Westinghouse was a mistake, and has promised it won't take on new nuclear projects.