Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised protectionism on Monday at a summit positioning China as a champion of globalisation, and secured a free trade commitment from almost 30 other world leaders as the meeting wound up.

Xi addressed the leaders on the second day of the forum on his new Silk Road plan, a huge infrastructure project intended to revive ancient land and sea trade routes from Asia to Europe and Africa.

"Globalisation is encountering some headwinds," Xi told leaders from countries ranging from Spain to Turkey, Russia and Pakistan, at a convention centre near the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing.

"We need to seek results through greater openness and cooperation, avoid fragmentation, refrain from setting inhibitive thresholds for cooperation or pursuing exclusive arrangements, and reject protectionism."

He said countries need to to "help each other as a team."

The international gathering was called to promote Xi's signature foreign policy project, the "One Belt, One Road" initiative as the new Silk Road project is known.

He later announced that the two-day summit reached "broad consensus" on the project and that China would host another forum in 2019.

Participants in a joint communique declared: "We reaffirm our shared commitment to build open economy, ensure free and inclusive trade, [and] oppose all forms of protectionism, including in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi offers another $124 billion on new Silk Road

Xi pledged on Sunday to pump an extra $124 billion into the China-bankrolled project, which involves a huge network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks. The China Development Bank had already earmarked $890 billion for some 900 projects.

The initiative spans 65 countries representing 60 percent of the world population and around a third of global gross domestic product.

China has defended globalisation at a time when the United States is retreating into "America First" policies on trade and foreign relations under President Donald Trump.

While some see Beijing's project as a geopolitical power play, Xi has insisted that the Belt and Road is open to everybody.