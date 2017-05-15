WORLD
2 MIN READ
Some Venezuelans see faith as a solution to the country's problems
The Vatican has offered to mediate as the political crisis in Venezuela shows no sign of ending.
Some Venezuelans see faith as a solution to the country's problems
A bus burns near a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

The Vatican has offered to mediate in the political crisis in Venezuela, and Catholic Pope Francis has asked for all sides to show restraint so that peace can prevail.

Some Venezuelans see religion as a solution to the problems in their country.

"Here we say faith is the last thing we lose. We must have hope that our country will get better. But it's true that what's happening is difficult," said one Venezuelan woman.

"We have restrictions ... including with regards to food ... but with faith, and I have faith, that things will get better and we'll overcome all these difficulties we're experiencing now."

In the mundane world of Venezuela's ongoing crisis, both sides want a better future for their children.

RECOMMENDED

An opposition march on Sunday in the capital Caracas was disrupted by government supporters.

Whether faith can prevail where politics has failed is unclear.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports from Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump