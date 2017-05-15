The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak of 17 other suspected cases of the deadly disease.

National officials and the media agency announced on Friday that at least one case of the virus had been confirmed in the village of Lakiti.

Three out of 19 suspected and confirmed Ebola cases have died so far, Eugene Kabambi, WHO's Congo spokesman, said.

It was not immediately clear how the first victim, a deceased male, caught the virus, although past outbreaks have been linked to contact with infected bush meat such as primates.

Health officials are trying to trace 125 people thought to be linked to the cases identified in the remote northeastern province of Bas-Uele, near the border with the Central African Republic, Kabambi said.

Prevention efforts