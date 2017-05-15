Iran will hold its thirteenth presidential election on May 19. There are five men running for the presidency — there were six. But the system allows none of them to carry out changes.

We spoke to Tallha Abdulrazaq, an Iraqi researcher at the ​University​ ​of​ ​Exeter's​ ​Strategy​ ​and​ ​Security​ ​Institute on why change is a mere dream for the Iranians.

Does the opposition have any hope?

"The opposition can have a chance as long as Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei gives the OK," Abdulrazaq told TRT World.

"Khamenei does not want too much headache. He wants someone who thinks along the lines of him. So the opposition, if it's going to be reformist guys, they will never get through," he said.

The Green Movement is not a thing

After the Islamic Republic held its tenth presidential elections in 2009, thousands of people took to the streets to protest the officially declared victory of the former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

According to the government's claims, Ahmadinejad received 62.6 percent of the votes, while his main opponent, former prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi received 33.75 percent.

The protests eventually emerged as the defining moment of an uprising that supporters by now called the "Green Movement."

Mass demonstrations and civil disobedience lasted until 2010, when the movement's attempt to stage a rally in support of the emerging Arab uprisings in the region was suppressed.

As a result, the two main pro-reform parties were banned. Dozens of senior pro-reform politicians, journalists and activists were systematically arrested. They were subjected to kangaroo courts and jailed.

The Guardian Council trounces any notion of democracy

Iran's electoral system filters out the candidates before they stand for office before the voters.

Hundreds registered to run for office in Iran's presidential election on May 19. However, only six people got the approval from the country's Guardian Council, a 12-member religious body which vets aspiring candidates in all elections.

The presidency is a buffer between the Ayatollah and the public

The Ayatollah holds ultimate authority in Iran. But the presidential vote will influence the image and policies of the country.

"Khamenei always uses the president of the republic as a kind of a buffer zone between him and the people," said Abdulrazaq.

"Anything that goes right, Khamenei then can say 'I am the wise leader who put this guy in charge and he made the right policy decisions.' Anything that goes wrong, he can say ‘we should get rid of this guy. He is not good for the country, he is not good for you.'"