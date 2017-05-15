The Syrian regime on Tuesday denied US accusations that it carried out mass killings at a prison and burned the bodies of the victims in a crematorium to hide the evidence.

"These allegations are totally unfounded, they are nothing but the product of the imagination of this administration and its agents," state news agency SANA quoted the regime's foreign ministry as saying.

Stuart Jones, acting US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, said on Monday that US officials believe the crematorium could be used to dispose of bodies at a prison where they believe Bashar al Assad's regime authorised the hanging of thousands of inmates during Syria's civil war, now in its seventh year.

"Credible sources have believed that many of the bodies have been disposed in mass graves," Jones told reporters at a briefing.

We now believe that the Syrian regime has installed a crematorium in the Sednaya prison complex which could dispose of detainees' remains with little evidence.

Jones said Washington's information came from credible humanitarian agencies and from the US "intelligence community" and that as many as 50 people per day were thought to be executed at the Sednaya prison. The crematorium would be used to cover up the evidence, he said.