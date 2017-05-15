Authorities in Yemen's capital Sanaa, which is controlled by Shia rebels, have declared a state of emergency over a deadly outbreak of cholera.

The Houthi-run health ministry said cases of cholera had worsened and that it was "unable to contain this disaster," in a statement carried overnight by the rebels' Saba news agency.

It launched an appeal for help from international humanitarian organisations to deal with the crisis.

Hafid bin Salem Mohammed, the rebel health minister, said the "scale of the disease is beyond the capacity" of his department, in a statement on Houthi-run Al Masira television.

Yemen is in a devastating war between Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi-supported government, and less than half of the country's health facilities are functioning two years into the conflict.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday the cholera outbreak has killed 115 people and left 8,500 ill between April 27 and Saturday.

International relief agencies on Sunday warned of a catastrophic humanitarian situation and urged citizens to exercise hygiene precautions.