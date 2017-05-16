Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 percent of west Mosul from Daesh after retaking the city's eastern side earlier this year, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

Daesh still controls "10.5 percent of the right bank," Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, said at a news conference in Baghdad, referring to west Mosul.

Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul from Daesh nearly seven months ago, fighting their way to the city, retaking its eastern side and then attacking the west.

A spokesman for the US-led coalition backing Iraqi forces said the militants were completely surrounded in the city and their resources were being destroyed.

"The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul," US Air Force Colonel John Dorrian said at the news conference in Baghdad.

Daesh now controls just a handful of neighbourhoods around the Old City, one of the country's heritage jewels.