A 17-year-old boy and two men died in Venezuela after being shot during anti-government protests, prosecutors said Tuesday, bringing to 42 the number of people killed in six weeks of unrest.

The latest deaths in the current unrest – which erupted on April 1 when the opposition took to the streets in anger at what they saw as moves to strengthen President Nicolas Maduro's hold on power – make the situation almost as deadly as in 2014 when 43 people were killed in anti-government protests.

The government and the opposition have accused each other of sending armed groups to sow violence in the protests.

A policeman was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of 33-year-old Luis Alviarez, a taxi driver who was shot in the thorax, in Palmira, Tachira state, on Monday. Protesters on Tuesday set fire to a police station and police motorbikes in Palmira and opposition supporters continued to clash with riot security forces there.

Another person, whose name and age were not disclosed, died in protests in San Antonio, according to authorities.

Venezuelans have been vocal about their rage against the government on the streets and on social media, asking Maduro to quit and accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of citizens.

Tensions escalate

Violence flared in various parts of the country on Monday as the opposition held sit-ins and roadblocks, trying to keep up momentum in its bid to remove the socialist government.