Syrian refugees gain safe and legal entry to Italy
A humanitarian corridors programme has brought 800 people to Italy since it was launched in 2016. France is expected to follow suit.
Syrian refugees at an official welcome ceremony at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, January 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

The Italian government and a group of Christian NGOs have initiated a humanitarian visa for Syrian refugees fleeing the war.

Since it was launched in 2016, humanitarian corridors programme has brought 800 people to Italy. The Community of Sant'Egidio, which is one of the NGOs behind the initiative, says the humanitarian corridors programme was devised to stop people from risking their lives at sea.

"We thought that the only serious way to save people is to allow them to enter legally," Community of Sant'Egidio Head of Migrant Services Daniela Pompei said.

"What Sant'Egidio together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches and the Waldesian Evangelical Church have suggested to the Italian government is to find a lawful and legal way of entry."

TRT World'sDaniela Berretta speaks to some of the refugees who made it to Italy, unable to shake the trauma of war.

