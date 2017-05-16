WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Syria peace talks restart with fresh format
The US says this round of talks will be more "business like" and more "interactive," after previous negotiations failed to end the conflict now in its seventh year.
UN Syria peace talks restart with fresh format
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at a news conference ahead of Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland. (May 15, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

Representatives from the Syrian regime and opposition are preparing to begin a new round of peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN is attempting to mediate a partial end to a conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people and made millions of Syria's population homeless or refugees, and devastated the country's political, social and economic infrastructure.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Monday said the agenda includes forming a government, drafting a constitution, holding elections and combating terrorism.

The UN envoy said he was aiming for short and compressed meetings this time in a bid to move the process forward.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more.

De-escalation does not mean an end to the war

RECOMMENDED

Russia, Turkey and Iran recently signed a document to form four de-escalation zones in the north of the country.

Separately, the regime says that local deals are the best way to end the conflict.

The opposition rejects the regime approach. But its position has weakened further after Assad and his allies secured the evacuation of three rebel-held districts, bringing them closer to exerting full control over the capital Damascus for the first time since 2012.

The upcoming round of talks in Geneva will be the third since the start of this year.

Previous rounds have all ended without a breakthrough, and the people of Syria will have to wait and see if the latest talks can contribute to preventing further bloodshed.

Daesh is not party to the Syria peace process and, as it controls large parts of Syria, this poses a challenge for any breakthrough in Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump