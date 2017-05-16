Representatives from the Syrian regime and opposition are preparing to begin a new round of peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN is attempting to mediate a partial end to a conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people and made millions of Syria's population homeless or refugees, and devastated the country's political, social and economic infrastructure.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Monday said the agenda includes forming a government, drafting a constitution, holding elections and combating terrorism.

The UN envoy said he was aiming for short and compressed meetings this time in a bid to move the process forward.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more.

De-escalation does not mean an end to the war