Federer skips French Open to focus on Wimbledon
A resurgent career has seen him take three important titles this year, including the Australian Open. But 35-year old Federer wants to avoid injuries that could hamper his bid for another Wimbledon crown and shorten his career.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

Roger Federer has pulled out of this month's French Open as he feels he needs to avoid playing on clay in order to prolong his career, the 18-time grand slam champion said on Monday.

The Swiss, who made a surprise comeback winning the Australian Open in January after being out of tennis for six months, will skip the May 28-June 11 clay court major for the second year running after missing last year's edition through injury.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," world number five Federer, who won his sole Roland Garros title in 2009, said on his Facebook page.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."

Three biggest titles so far

Federer, 35, has already won the three biggest titles of the year to date as he followed his triumph in Australia with wins at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

After that stunning run, Federer, who missed the second half of last year recovering from a knee surgery, said that he would likely skip the European clay court season except for the French Open.

The former world number one's announcement came a day after Rafael Nadal won his third consecutive clay court title of the season ahead of the French Open, where the Spaniard will be bidding for his 10th Roland Garros title.

Federer will now focus on being in top form for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3 and where he is a seven-time champion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
