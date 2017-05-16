Roger Federer has pulled out of this month's French Open as he feels he needs to avoid playing on clay in order to prolong his career, the 18-time grand slam champion said on Monday.

The Swiss, who made a surprise comeback winning the Australian Open in January after being out of tennis for six months, will skip the May 28-June 11 clay court major for the second year running after missing last year's edition through injury.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," world number five Federer, who won his sole Roland Garros title in 2009, said on his Facebook page.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."