Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday stressed continued cooperation with the US against terrorism during his first meeting with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

"We are committed to fighting all kinds of terrorism, without any discrimination whatsoever, that impose a clear and present threat upon our future," Erdogan said.

"The close cooperation that the countries will demonstrate in the region will be very important for the rest of the world," he added.

The two leaders spoke at a press briefing, which was followed by meetings between the delegations.

Strong disagreement over YPG

The meeting comes amid strong disagreements between the US and Turkey regarding Washington's support for the YPG to combat Daesh in northern Syria.

Engaging the PYD and YPG as partners, regardless of the country that does it, "absolutely goes against global agreements that have been reached" on terrorism, Erdogan said.

And we should never allow those groups to use terrorism as an excuse to manipulate the religious and ethnic structures in the region.

Ankara views the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Both Washington and Ankara regard the PKK as a terrorist organisaiton.

Erdogan also stressed Turkey's efforts against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) that Ankara accuses of orchestrating a defeated coup attempt last summer.

The Turkish government is seeking FETO leader Fetullah Gulen's extradition from the US.

"I will be very frank communicating our expectations with regards to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, responsible for the failed coup of July 15 in Turkey," Erdogan said.