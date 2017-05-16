Renegade soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday rejected a proposed deal to end their mutiny over unpaid bonuses just minutes after the defence minister announced on state-owned television that an agreement had been reached.

Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said on state television late on Monday, "To end the stalemate and avoid any more bereavement of families, the army chief of staff held talks with the soldiers on Sunday and Monday ... The talks have resulted in an arrangement to end the crisis."

But two spokesmen for the mutineers confirmed that the government's proposal had been rejected.

"They proposed 5 million CFA francs ($8,356) to be paid tomorrow (to each soldier). But we want 7 million to be paid in one payment and immediately," said Sergeant Seydou Kone, one of the spokesmen.

Another mutineer spokesman in Bouake, Sergeant Cisse, said the soldiers would return to barracks "once the 7 million is deposited in our accounts."

Control over the second biggest city

President Alassane Ouattara's government has been trying to restore order for four days after 8,400 mutineers took control of the second-biggest city, Bouake and spread their revolt to cities and towns across the country. More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Bouake.

Heavy gunfire on Monday paralysed much of Abidjan, the commercial capital, and the western port city of San Pedro, echoing another mutiny earlier in the year.

The government paid the mutineers - most of them former rebels who helped Ouattara to power - 5 million CFA francs ($8,400) each to end an uprising in January. But it has struggled to keep a promise of a further payment of 7 million CFA francs amid a revenue crunch caused by a collapse in cocoa prices.

Ivory Coast is the world's largest producer of cocoa and London futures climbed to a five-week high on Monday due to the unrest.