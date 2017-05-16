Palestinians marching to remember those displaced at the time of the founding of Israel were dispersed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Monday. Israeli troops used rubber bullets and a form of gas on the marchers, leaving several wounded.

Annual marches are held on May 15 to mark what Palestinians call the "Nakba," or catastrophe in Arabic. In the 1948 Nakba, mourned by Palestinians each May 15, more than 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's declaration of independence.

Israeli authorities have made it difficult for Palestinians to observe this day.

"I come every year to commemorate this anniversary, this catastrophe," said Salha Orabi, 62, a descendant of refugees and now a resident of the nearby Jelazoun refugee camp.

"The Nakba for us symbolises destruction," he added. "It is us who have left our homes and our land."

The refugees that fled during the 1948 war and their descendants now number around five million. Many live as refugees in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, often in squalid camps.

At a checkpoint on the outskirts of Ramallah, dozens of Palestinian youths hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets and the foul-smelling riot control spray known as skunk.

A Palestinian emergency worker said that 11 Palestinians were taken to the hospital, most of them wounded by rubber bullets. The extent of their injuries was not known.