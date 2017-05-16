Germany's decision to consider granting asylum to former Turkish military personnel accused of taking part in last year's failed coup has further heightened tension between the two NATO allies, Turkey's prime minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting of lawmakers from the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Berlin had to decide if it wanted to "improve relations with Turkey and to strengthen its friendly ties coming from the past."

"If Germany wants to improve ties with Turkey, then it has to turn toward the Turkish Republic and not separatists and members of FETO," Yildirim said during the meeting.

FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation) is the acronym Ankara uses to describe a network associated with Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed putsch, when disaffected members of the military and police attempted to overthrow the presidency and government on July 15, 2016, in a night of violence that left 249 people dead and over 2,000 others wounded.

Recall of personnel followed failed coup