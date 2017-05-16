Donald Trump's national security advisor on Tuesday denied the US president had caused a "lapse in national security" following reports he disclosed highly-classified information about Daesh to the Russian officials.

"The premise of that article is false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or that resulted in any kind of lapse in national security," H.R. McMaster told a White House briefing.

According to the Washington Post, Trump revealed highly classified details of an IS terror threat during a meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow's ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

The information reportedly came from a US ally who had not authorised Washington to share it with Moscow.

McMaster would neither confirm nor deny that Trump had divulged top secret information.

"What we don't do is discuss what is what isn't classified," he said.

"What I will tell you is in the context of that discussion, what the president discussed with the foreign minister was appropriate to that conversation and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the president and any leaders with whom he's engaged."

TRT World'sSimon Marks reports from Washington, DC.