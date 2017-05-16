Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday. The meeting comes at an awkward time, and follows the US president's decision last week to arm the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Ankara and Washington DC agree is a terrorist organisation.

Trump's approval of plans to supply arms to the YPG complicates the talks between the two NATO allies and partners in the fight against Daesh.

"If we are strategic allies we must take decisions as an alliance. If the alliance is to be overshadowed we'll have to sort things out for ourselves," Erdogan said on Sunday.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has more on Turkey's concerns at US support for the YPG.

Placing dynamite under relations