The 88-year-old leader of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo group and an ex-aide were charged on Monday with alleged misappropriation of funds meant for building homes for the poor, a court source said.

"Thanks, Macri, for giving me the honour of being charged," Hebe de Bonafini said in a video posted on a page for the group.

She was referring to President Mauricio Macri, whom she believes arranged for the prosecution, which is related to an alleged scheme to skim housing funds between 2005 and 2011.

Judge Marcelo Martinez de Giorgi laid charges against Bonafini, 88, and Sergio Schocklender, 58, for allegedly siphoning at least $13 million in funds from state coffers during the governments of Nestor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner (2003-2015).

Sixty boxes to prove innocence

Bonafini, whose two sons and daughter-in-law are missing and presumed dead, says she gave authorities more than 60 boxes of documents she maintained would prove her innocence.

During and after Argentina's last period of military dictatorship, which ended in 1983, the Mothers and Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo threw the spotlight on abductions and killings of young people who were targeted by the regime.