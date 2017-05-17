Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private imprisoned for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, was released from a military prison on Wednesday after seven years behind bars.

Manning, 29, was released from the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, at about 2:00am, according to a brief statement released by the US Army.

The former military intelligence analyst, then known as Private First Class Bradley Manning, was convicted of leaking more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts.

She provided the information to WikiLeaks, an international organisation that publishes such information from anonymous sources.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Manning said in 2014 that she chose to disclose the classified information to expose truths about the civil war "out of a love for my country."

Former president Barack Obama commuted the final 28 years of Manning's 35-year sentence in the final days of his second term in office.

The decision angered national security experts who say Manning put US lives at risk, but it won praise from transgender advocates who have embraced her transition to a female gender identity.

Manning attempted suicide twice in 2016 and went on a hunger strike to denounce disciplinary measures to which she was subjected, including stints in solitary confinement.

Manning tweeted Monday: